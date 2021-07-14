Business Today beefs up top deck

14 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

The India Today group’s business magazine, Business Today, is all set for a digital revamp – in text and video.

As part of its plans, it has announced the appointment of Anirban Roy, formerly with The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, as Business Today’s Online Editor. It has also announced that financial journalist and anchor Aabha Bakaya as co-host of its upcoming Business Today TV show. Bakya was until very recently consultant anchor at ET Now, hosting its flagship ‘The Market’ and ‘Closing Trades’ shows.

Notes a communique: “Ever since its inception in 1992, it [Business Today] has set new benchmarks in business reporting. Last month, the India Today Group announced the appointment of Udayan Mukherjee, the country’s biggest and undisputed icon in business journalism, as its Global Business Editor and host of a daily business show premiering on India Today from August 1. Earlier in July, the network named one of India’s most prominent magazine editors, Sourav Majumdar, as the new Editor of the Business Today Magazine, and Siddharth Zarabi, an award-winning journalist and former editor of Bloomberg TV, as the Managing Editor of Business Today TV.”