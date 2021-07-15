Burger King unveils campaign to launch new menu

15 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Burger King India has unveiled a new TVC that highlights its new Rs 50 offering In addition to a television commercial, the five- week campaign will also promote the newly launched menu across print, digital, social media, OOH, In-restaurant and via on-ground initiatives. During the campaign, Burger King India’s Instagram page will be running multiple contests wherein guests can stand a chance to win free Stunner Menu Food.

Speaking about the new menu, Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King India, said: “The Stunner Menu was created with a thorough market research, keeping the current guest needs in mind. The guest expectation for ‘value for money’ is paramount in the current macros and our new Rs.50 Stunner Menu is designed to deliver the same. We are especially excited about the fact that we have new product formats as well as new flavours in this menu. We will continue to build the Stunner Menu in times to come as it represents our strategic pillar of Value Leadership in the QSR industry.”