Bomanbridge Media and IN10 Media Network forge global distribution partnership

30 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Bomanbridge Media, a content distribution and production company, has entered a newly forged global distribution partnership with the Epic channel of IN10 Media Network. This alliance will see Bomanbridge exclusively selling more than 500 hours of Indian original content from Epic.

In addition to distribution of original finished content, the partnership shall also explore co-productions and other mutually beneficial IP projects in efforts to increase cross border storytelling. To kickstart the new collaboration, Bomanbridge has announced a deal on the factual documentary special, Royal Enfield – Brands of India (1×60’) with SBS Australia. The 1 x 60’ programme will air later this year.

Said Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media: “We are so impressed with the growth of IN10 Media Network’s channels and overall service expansion. It’s clear to us they are ambitious and we are keen to share this adventure with them, support the growth through sales of their high quality content, and embark on a new slate of projects together.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mansi Darbar, Network VP – Corporate Strategy & Development, IN10 Media Network added: “We are elated to partner with Bomanbridge Media, whose expertise will take our flagship channel Epic’s premium content to a global audience. At the Network, we are committed to associate with captivating content which has a universal appeal and caters to a wide set of viewers. This strategic partnership strengthens our commitment towards factual content.”