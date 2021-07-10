Black Swan Life films new campaign for Society Tea

09 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Society Tea has brewed a new film taking a trip down the memory lane with its latest campaign, ‘Yaadon Bhari Pyaali’. Conceptualised by Black Swan Life, the film aims to remind people that some bonds cannot be broken.

Said Karan Shah, Director, Society Tea: “The task was to create a regional communication that tugs at the heartstrings of the small towns (and the big cities) of Maharashtra. We wanted to create a communication that talks about the legacy of the brand – its strong bond with its customers over the last 30 years. We wanted to do so through a relatable story, a strong insight…where the brand is not a force-fit but is naturally weaved into the story.”

Added Sukumar Menon, Creative Head, Black Swan Life: “Something very familiar from an old time, when it interacts with you in a present and relevant context, it can suddenly fill your mind with long-forgotten memories. A familiar smell…a familiar taste can do that.”