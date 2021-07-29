Beginnen makes a beginning with Azaad. Top deck revealed

29 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Beginnen Media, an entertainment company spearheaded by former Zee honcho Bharat Kumar Ranga, has officially announced the launch of its first offering Azaad. It’s being billed as a premium Hindi entertainment platform that will feature content exclusively for the rural mindset.

Ranga has meanwhile announced his five-member core leadership team. This includes Mohan Gopinath as Director – Project and Operations, Doris Dey as General Manager- Product, Rachin Khanijo as Chief Marketing Officer, Johnson Jain as Chief Revenue Officer and Dinesh Bhutra as Chief Financial Officer.

Added Ranga: “We are working towards fostering a new culture of doing business in the media and entertainment industry and creating a ‘People-Centric’ model. Our aim is to cultivate an inclusive strategy considering audiences in rural India as a part of our growth plans. Since creativity has an expiry date, we are constantly searching for the next successful idea leading to tremendous wastage. While our new model of Consumer Specific Entertainment Channel is focused and is not dependent on any new creative formula. We believe that it’s time to transition from a creative-centric model to a consumer-centric one.”