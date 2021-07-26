Bajaj Finance launches radio campaign

26 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Bajaj Finance has launched a radio campaign to educate its customers.

Notes a communique: “The company has been actively driving ‘#SavdhaanRaheinSafeRahein’ a public awareness campaign, across all its digital and social media platforms, to educate customers and public at large on various financial fraud risks, spanning lending and insurance and how to stay protected.:

The two-week campaign is played across all the 23 stations of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.