Bachchan Sr features in latest Welspun Flooring campaign

23 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Welspun Flooring Limited has launched its new digital campaign, ‘Floor Makeover In A Day’. The campaign highlights the brand’s proposition of ‘Less than a Day’. Featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan, the digital film highlights how, Welspun Flooring’s Click-N-Lock tiles allow people to revamp the look and feel of their homes with minimum hassle.

Commenting on the campaign, Manjari Upadhye, CEO – Domestic Business, Welspun Flooring, said: “At Welspun, our focus has always been on developing innovative products that add value to the customers’ lives by addressing challenges and archaic methods that have been left unresolved. The latest digital film highlights the unique proposition of Click-N-Lock floor tiles that use our proprietary Wel-Lock technology to minimize the hassle and inconvenience of floor retiling. We are confident that the film will help us reach out to the aspirational Indians across the country, and it will help us strengthen and expand the presence of the Welspun brand in the country.”