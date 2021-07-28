AutumnGrey creates live sale for launch of Oppo Reno6 5G

28 Jul,2021

By our Staff

Oppo smartphone and AutumnGrey hosted a Live Sale for Oppo Reno6 5G, a two-part shoppable livestream event.

Said Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group India: “Commerce in any form is the next milestone in Digital. Being on this journey with our clients is fulfilling at many levels. In this specific case, integrating storytelling with performance is the highlight where on one side we are able to continue to entertain and on the other side seamlessly demo the phone and sell. We are delighted to work with OPPO on this campaign., Credible names from the world of technology and content creation were brought on-board to ensure the Live Sale stayed high on entertainment quotient while delivering live product experiences, exclusive limited period offers and real-time giveaways.”

Added Salil Shahane, Senior Creative Director at AutumnGrey Delhi, the digital agency for Oppo India: “As the differences between smartphones have continued growing smaller, it’s become important for consumers to see the device in action. The Live Sale was conceptualised with the aim of aligning tangible business benefit to a creative solution by pioneering a new format of social commerce, keeping audiences entertained while showcasing the products superiority in trusted hands.”