Anuraag Srivastava is CEO of Rainshine Entertainment

09 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Rainshine Global, a US-based media and entertainment company, has elevated Anuraag Srivastava as CEO of its India operations. In addition, the company is expanding its content offerings globally and formally launching a new subsidiary – Rainshine Media Fintech.

Rainshine Global will expand its global footprint by focusing on creating shows and films based on Indian and global themes for audiences outside India. It has already established teams and partnerships in the US, and the UK to curate content on universally relatable ideas and topics to attract viewers globally.

Rainshine Media Fintech, the new subsidiary will focus on developing a variety of financing options ranging from media credit and digital tokens created on Rainshine’s proprietary Blockchain platform.

Said Neeraj Bhargava, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Rainshine Global: “Our business in India is growing at a rapid pace. We have been successful in creating and exploring interesting formats, be it short-form or long-form content. We are constantly trying to innovate and come up with fresh and unique ideas for feature films, shows in the digital & TV format, and podcasts. Anuraag has led this admirably and integrated our partner companies into a comprehensive offering. We have very high expectations of growth here and I am excited to have him take the lead for our business in India.”

Talking about his new role, Srivastava added: “I am truly excited to be a part of Rainshine Entertainment (India)’s next chapter and thank Neeraj and the Rainshine Board for their confidence in me. We are growing rapidly, adding new capabilities, and as an industry are still in the early phase of growth in India. I am committed to building a company with a stellar team. Our focus will be on developing a reputation for great content and building our profile as an industry leader.”