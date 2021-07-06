Ants to be digital partner for GBKC Fashions

06 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

GBKC Fashions has assigned its brand strategy, digital and creative mandate to Ants, tech-led marketing agency. Ants will handle the brand’s presence across all digital platforms, including strategy, media planning, digital, creatives and content. Ants will also be responsible for planning and executing new digital initiatives for the two verticals GBKC Fashions and GBKC ATT.

Said Ritesh Sapra, Chairman and Managing Director, GBKC Global Pvt. Ltd.: “We are thrilled to have the Ants team on board as our Brand Strategy and Digital partners. In today’s world, building a robust brand and having an online presence to reach customers across the globe is of utmost importance. We look forward to working closely with ANTS to reach out to our customers in apparel and advanced textile industry and build a robust digital footprint through innovative and creative communications.”

Added Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, Ants Digital Private Limited: “We are excited to get this mandate from GBKC Global which is enabling customers and providing innovative solutions in the fashion and advanced textile industry. We are excited to offer our strategic, digital and creative services to GBKC Global and to help transform their digital footprint. The opportunities to build an online presence for GBKC Global is great and we are really excited to work on this brand.”