Anto Joseph to join New Indian Express as RE (Tamil Nadu)

28 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Senior journalist Anto T Joseph is all set to join The New Indian Express as Resident Editor (Tamil Nadu), it is learnt. Based out of the paper’s headquarters in Chennai, Joseph will be in charge of all the half dozen editions in the state. He is likely to take charge on Monday, August 2, our sources tell us.

Joseph has worked with The Economic Times, Deccan Chronicle Group and DNA in various editorial roles including Editor (Infrastructure) at ET, Resident Editor of Financial Chronicle and Managing Editor of DNA. Recently, he flagged off a ‘much-viralled’ series of articles called ‘Who owns your Media‘ at Newslaundry. He also wrote for Fortune, Mint, The Caravan and Money9, in the last two years.

A British Chevening scholar, Joseph has worked with The Guardian (UK) and La Vanguardia (Spain) in the past.