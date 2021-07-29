Anand Murty joins DDB Mudra as Strategy Head

29 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

DDB Mudra has appointed Anand Murty to steer the strategy function for its offices across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram. Murty will report into Amit Kekre, National Strategy Head, DDB Mudra Group.

In a career spanning over 18 years, Murty has worked as a marketer with consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser before moving to advertising and leading the strategy product for Ogilvy and Taproot Dentsu. He has led brands such as Sprite, Smartwater, Voltas, Honda, Pernod Ricard, GSK and Set Wet among others. His last stint was at Taproot Dentsu, where he led the strategy for the agency’s Gurugram division.

Speaking about his appointment, Kekre said: “I am very excited to have Anand on board. With him on the team, a revamped strategy structure to suit the agency of the future, I am confident that we are in an even stronger position to fuel the Group’s ambitions and growth.”

Talking further on his new role, Murty added: “I’m stoked to be a part of the DDB Mudra team. It is an absolute privilege to work with the incredible set of planners that DDB has nurtured over the years. I look forward to building and keeping up the momentum – and loving every moment of it.”