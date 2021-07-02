Alliance Insurance Brokers appoints Sudeep Kulkarni as VP -Marketing

02 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Alliance Insurance Brokers has announced the appointment of Sudeep Kulkarni, as its Vice President- Marketing, Brand, and Digital. Sudeep will lead the marketing portfolio across brand and digital for Alliance Insurance pan India.

Commenting on his appointment Aatur Thakkar, Co-Founder, and Director, Alliance Insurance said, “Sudeep comes with immense experience and knowledge in branding and marketing and is the right fit for a growing organization like ours. He will be one of the leading driving forces in popularizing the concept of Elephant Insurance across the country. We look forward to a great and fruitful long-term relationship.”

Added Kulkarni: “It is an honour for me to step in into Alliance Insurance Brokers. The role will be very exciting and challenging, as we will try to drive a new concept into the Indian consumer mindset, Elephant Insurance, which drives insurance products and serves the insurance requirements of corporate employees. Though group insurance is common across companies, the insurance products under Elephant provide unmatched benefits to employees compared to the usual group insurances. My role will be to increase consumer outreach for Elephant Insurance across companies and consumers across the country.”