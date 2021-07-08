Aakash Educational Services Limited unveils new logo

08 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), now a part of edtech major Byju’s, has unveiled a new logo.

Commenting on the new logo, Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Ltd, said: “The seamless merger of Aakash with Byju’s could not have come at a better time for the education sector as the hybrid model of learning has become the need of the hour both for the quality and the continuity of education. Our new logo has everything to do with ‘plus’, representing the sign of value addition to our respective brands as well as to our customers, who are our community of students. It also highlights our shared vision to create a new value proposition for the student community and boost the learning ecosystem.”

Added Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju’s: “Our collective expertise in pedagogy, content, and technology has enabled us to build an omnichannel learning offering that will transform test-prep experience for students.”