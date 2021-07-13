82.5 creates new campaign for Malabar Jewellers

By Our Staff

Media agency 82.5 Communications has created a campaign for Malabar Gold. The campaign outlines the benefits of fair pricing policy and standardised pricing and consists of a TVC featuring Anil Kapoor.

Said MP Ahammed, Chairman – Malabar Group: “Since various jewellers charge exorbitant making charges, consumers feel that they do not get the right deal despite discounts, offers, extensive comparing and bargaining. We, at Malabar, believe that consumers should be saved from this conundrum. That’s why we have put in place our Fair Price Promise. It addresses this concern and assigns transparent and reasonable making charges on jewellery. So that everyone gets the best deal, every day and everywhere.”

Added Naveen Raman, Sr Vice President & South Head, 82.5 Communications: “In the jewellery industry there is a tendency to quote marked up making charges, which is not favourable for consumers. To remedy the situation, Malabar offers a fair pricing policy, which benefits customers as they do not have to bargain to bring down the making charges to an acceptable level.”