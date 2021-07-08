82.5 bags mandate for SpexMojo

08 Jul,2021

By Our Staff

In a multi-agency pitch, 82.5 Communications has bagged the creative duties of SpexMojo, a new venture of GKB Hitech, lens manufacturing company, and Shivkumar Janardhanan, former CEO of Essilor India and South Asia. The agency’s Bengaluru office will handle the business.

Said Kapil Arora, Co-Chairman & CEO, 82.5 Communications: “It is indeed a delight to be accorded the mandate to help build the Spexmojo brand, right from its inception. There is an infectious sense of passion that we share with Team GKB and hope to channelise that, into a meaningful and disruptive offering for consumers.”