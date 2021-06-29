Zupee appoints Gaurav Mehta as CMO

29 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Skill-based gaming startup Zupee has announced the appointment of Gaurav Mehta as its Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Mehta will be responsible for leading the marketing activities to ensure maximum penetration in all parts of the country.

Said Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder & CEO, Zupee: “We are pleased to have Gaurav head the marketing division at Zupee. As a user-centric, rapidly growing player in a technology-led innovation field, we needed someone who understands marketing well to further enhance Zupee’s positioning and reach. Given Gaurav’s extensive experience in the IT sector he brings a sound understanding of both B2B and B2C segments and an omni-channel approach to problem solving. We believe he is the right person for job and wish him a long association and the very best of stay at Zupee”.

Speaking on his appointment, Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, Zupee said: “I am excited to join Zupee as the organisation and the online gaming sector are both going through a phase of rapid growth. It feels exciting to be a part of a young, dynamic and ambitious team which is open to experimentation and learning. Being in a tech-led innovations sector where we get to be the trendsetters and pioneers is inspiring. Dilsher’s vision is fantastic and I will be working with the team to work towards the fulfilment of that vision and take the best of what Zupee has to offer to every part of the country. It’s the best time for a marketing professional to build scalable partnerships, use data driven insights to reach newer audiences, and accelerate growth.”