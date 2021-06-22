Zirca Digital Solutions becomes certified Google Partner

22 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Zirca Digital Solutions is now a certified Google partner to offer digital solutions to upscale its offerings.

Said Karan Gupta, Managing Director, Zirca: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership as the team had worked really hard for this. We have vested in using the technology and platforms to help extend quality solutions to all our clients. With the rapid move to online platforms, we are looking for more meaningful ways to bring outcomes and strive for growth. This is a huge game changer for us and the kind of services we provide to clients”

Added Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Director, Zirca Digital Solutions, added: “At Zirca, we always put our best on knowledge, research and insights driven decisions. Our google partnership reflects our commitment towards delivering smarter and holistic solutions to our partners. Zirca will always strive to present the industry and consumers with insights that will help them make better business decisions.”