Zee5’s Avi Kumar joins Join Ventures

03 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Join Ventures, a Direct to consumer (D2C) platform, has announced the appointment of Avi Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He will lead global marketing for Join Ventures and its portfolio companies – IGP.com, IGP for Business and Interflora India. Kumar was until recently CMO, Zee5 and earlier spent many years with BigFM.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Joshi, Founder Join Ventures, said: “Avi is a natural addition to our leadership team as he is a highly experienced, much-admired marketing leader with a proven track record of helping consumer companies build new disruptive categories and drive sustainable growth. In the past few years, Join Ventures has created the largest proprietary ecosystem in India comprising of technology, data and logistics, which are the essential pillars for the success of any D2C brand. Avi’s entrepreneurial mindset and vision will build on this foundation and help propel Join Ventures forward during our next phase of growth.”

Added Kumar: “The internet ecosystem and evolving consumer needs have led to the emergence of direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses as a strong value proposition. Join Ventures with its amazing team, strong brand proposition, agile DNA, world-class tech and operational processes is at an inflexion point ready to take off and transform consumer experience and D2C landscape, and I am looking forward to being part of that growth trajectory.”