Wunderman Thompson films for Quaker to mark Doctor’s Day

30 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Quaker Oats has created a special film – ‘#SalutingOurHeroes’, a tribute healthcare heroes. The film focuses on positive stories that talk about the incredible work done by the healthcare community. The film opens with Michelin star chef and Quaker’s brand ambassador, Vikas Khanna.

Talking about the initiative Anshul Khanna, Senior Director, Marketing – Foods, PepsiCo India said, “Our healthcare heroes deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration for risking their lives to keep us and our families safe. The ‘#SalutingOurHeroes’ film is our humble gesture to salute the dedicated service, relentless efforts, and unwavering spirit of our healthcare professionals. As a tribute to our heroes, this powerful film not only showcases the feats of incredible strength of our healthcare heroes but also fills us with hope, positivity, and inspiration. Keeping true to Quaker’s attribute of being ‘Fuel for the Real Fit’, we continue to support the healthcare community and are providing nutritious Quaker oatmeals* to hospitals across the country. As a brand that represents ‘Fuel for the Real Fit’, Quaker will continue to stand with the healthcare heroes during these challenging times.”

Talking about the film, Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead – PepsiCo Foods, India said, “Putting their duty before self, our healthcare workers have risked their own lives to save countless others. The selflessness and bravery shown by them in the face of adversity is inspiring for us all. Quaker honours their courage by paying tribute to them with our short film #SalutingOurHeroes. These stories showcase the courage, conviction and perseverance of our heroes against all odds, fuelling life and health back into the nation.”