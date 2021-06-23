Watch out Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar… Ping Pong is here

23 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

A new OTT Hindi platform, Ping Pong Entertainment, has been launched by entrepreneur Jeevan Baban Jadhav. The channel plans to have some new Hindi web series, web movies, short films and new shows coming soon.

Commenting on the making of ‘Ping Pong Entertainment’, Jadhav, who is CMD of the OTT provder said, “The people of Maharashtra have always respected the national Hindi language, so I have chosen Hindi as the national language while launching the OTT channel in the entertainment sector. ‘Ping Pont Entertainment’ is succeeding by reaching the expected stage ahead of time. Our web series, short films, Bollywood movies and other entertainment programs are getting the audience’s liking.”

With a name like ‘Ping Pong’, the OTT service has got a headstart. Now for the content. Anything to beat Family Man or Sacred Games?