Voot partners with Maratha Cricket League T20

24 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Viacom18’s streaming platform Voot has announced its association with the cricket reality show, Maratha Cricket League T20 as its exclusive streaming partner. Maratha Cricket League T20 will bring forth cricket in a fresh avatar. Voot will exclusively stream the 34 matches league.

Speaking about the association, Vincent John, Chief Executive Officer, Maratha Cricket League – MCLT20, Squarecut Sports Pvt. Ltd., said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have Voot as our official broadcasting partner which is undoubtedly India’s leading OTT platform having largest number of active subscribers across the nation. ‘Maratha Cricket League – MCLT20’ is India’s first Cricket Reality Show designed to discover less fortunate cricketers of India and to give them a platform to tell their stories and display their cricketing talent to the world. The league represents the iconic heritage and glorious history of the Great Maratha Empire and embodies its warrior spirit. Over 10,00 such cricketers were given opportunity to display their talent out of which best 200 will feature in the SEASON ONE of MCL-T20. Through the platform of Voot, they will be able to tell their stories. We look forward to long term successful association with Voot.”

Added Chanpreet Arora, Head- AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures: “Sports has always caught the interest of the nation. As a platform that seeks to provide diverse content experiences, a differentiated and first of its kind sports talent hunt reality show that seeks to encourage and build cricketing talent in the country is a great way for us to connect with our users on Voot. The partnership with Maratha Cricket league as streaming partners presents MCL with the opportunity to tap into the large user base of Voot while for Voot, it allows us to drive meaningful engagement with sporting enthusiasts in the country through the unique format. This is the first of more such content innovations to come from our end at Voot.”