Viral Kohli extends deal with Amaze Batteries

10 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Amaze, the inverter and inverter battery brand, has extended its endorsement deal with Virat Kohli for another three years. Kohli has been associated with the company since its inception in 2018 and has been the face of Amaze. As part of the deal, Virat Kohli will feature in all print and electronic media advertisements for the brand.

Talking about the contract extension, Rajesh Kalra, Head of Sales, Amaze said: “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with one of the greatest batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli. He has always brought a deeper consumer connect to the brand and we hope to seek exemplary success together”.

Added Vipul Sabharwal, Managing Director: “At Amaze, our commitment towards delivering the best, resonates with Virat’s superb performance on the cricket field. As we celebrate more than 3 years of our association with the Captain of Indian Cricket Team, we are proud to continue our journey with him and hope to grow rapidly.”