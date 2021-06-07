Vigor Media Worldwide bags PR mandate for Formica

07 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Vigor Media Worldwide has bagged the PR mandate of India subsidiary of Formica Group, a leading provider of branded, designed surfacing solutions for commercial and residential customers across the globe. The role of Vigor Media Worldwide will be to build a strategic communication framework for Formica India and strengthen its unrivalled leadership positioning in the industry.

The mandate for Formica India will be handled by the Delhi-NCR office of Vigor Media Worldwide with the support from its proficient and dedicated team along with its dexterous national and global associates for greater visibility and strong positioning of brand Formica among targeted segments.

Said Ajay Khurana, Managing Director, Formica India: “Delivering constant innovations to meet new challenges, we have been setting and surpassing benchmarks for quality laminates worldwide and have charted a strategic plan for deeper and wider penetration across India. As part of Broadview’s family of businesses in the field of material technology Formica Group has joined Arpa Industriale S.p.A., Trespa International B.V. and Westag & Getalit AG. We are very bullish about our business expansion and growth in the country, and to assist us in achieving our goals and objectives we are happy to welcome on board Vigor Media Worldwide, which possesses all the required zeal and enthusiasm to help us establish a focused communication approach with all of our stakeholders.”

Commenting on winning the PR mandate of Formica India, Mr Nilanjan Chakrobarty, CEO, Vigor Media Worldwide said, “We are happy to be picked as image consultant for Formica India after their well-thought out critical assessment of our experience, proficiency and competence in this exclusive domain and we remain committed to help them achieve new milestones in their journey of business excellence. We stand committed to our virtues of transparency, proactive and result-oriented approach to deliver their key expectations of business growth.”