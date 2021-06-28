Vigor Media bags PR mandate for Bhutani Group

By Our Staff

Vigor Media Worldwide has bagged the PR mandate of Bhutani Group real estate developers.

On the association, Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer at Bhutani Group said: “We are elated to join hands with Vigor Media Worldwide for developing the PR and corporate communication framework for us. With an aim to further strengthen our position in the industry, we were looking for a strategic communications partner and we are contented with their depth of understanding and extensive experience in the competitive world of communication. We look forward to their passionate team to formulate innovative strategies to help us connect effectively with all of our stakeholders, besides elevating our positioning among our audiences.”

Commenting on winning the PR mandate of Bhutani Group, Nilanjan Chakrobarty, CEO, Vigor Media Worldwide added: “We are honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of image management of esteemed realty major Bhutani Group after their well-thought-out critical assessment of our experience, proficiency and competence in this exclusive domain. While we are committed to deliver them well-planned and innovative communication strategies in line with their key expectations, our expertise in brand building and ability to employ fully-integrated media approach will further assist them in achieving their business goals.”