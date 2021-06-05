Viacom18 launches Colors Gujarati in UK

04 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Viacom18 Media has launched its regional entertainment channel, Colors Gujarati, in UK. IndiaCast Media Distribution, jointly owned by TV18 and Viacom18, has partnered with Sky and Virgin Media for the channel launch.

Currently, the network offers flagship GEC Colors along with the premium entertainment channel Colors Rishtey and the movie channel Colors Cineplex in UK. The channel will bring the best of Gujarati content all through the week along with movie premieres every Sunday at 7pm.

Said Faisal Mahomed, Director, BT Media and Broadcast: “As a leading provider of media services in the UK, BT Media and Broadcast is at the forefront of broadcast innovation. With a successful partner track record, we’re pleased to continue to help Viacom18 capture larger UK audiences through our cutting-edge technology, and as always, we look forward to supporting Viacom18 with their growth plans – both in the UK and internationally.”

Added Govind Shahi, Executive VP – International Business, IndiaCast: “We have a large Gujarati speaking population in UK and they have made their presence felt in the social and cultural fabric of the country. But currently, there is no single Gujarati channel in UK even though there are various TV channels for Punjabi, Urdu, Bangla and other regional language audiences. The launch of COLORS Gujarati will fulfil this need-gap in the UK. The channel will constitute of best-in-class Gujarati content from our hugely popular India library – including fiction, non-fiction series and movies”. With this launch on both Sky and Virgin, Colors Gujarati will reach out to a vast majority of subscribers who can sample and enjoy quality content in sync with their strong socio-cultural identity.”