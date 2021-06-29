Ventes Avenues to exclusively represent Wagawin

By Our Staff

Wagawin, the Munich, Germany-headquartered marketing technology company, has appointed Ventes Avenues as its exclusive representative for the India market.

Said Niloufer Dundh, CEO & Founder, Ventes Avenues: “Ventes Avenues is proud to foray into technology solutions, our association with Wagawin is a step in the right direction; to be future-ready by offering our clients and agency partners unlimited first party audience data activation on open mobile internet here in India. Besides just passing rich data, it is scalable & this wider use of data will make it a compelling solution for brands.

Added Clement Simonneau, Managing Director Asia, Wagawin: “We are delighted to partner with Ventes Avenues to bring LivingAds to the India market. As a mobile-first consumer economy, India represents a great opportunity for us. Given its track record in successfully bringing innovative ad solutions to India, Ventes Avenues is the right partner for Wagawin.”