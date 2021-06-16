Turtle ropes in Shreyansh for its creatives

15 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Apparel brand Turtle has brought on board Kolkata-headquartered Shreyansh Innovations as its creative agency. As part of the mandate, Shreyansh Innovations will handle the creative duties for mainline as well as digital and has already started working on different campaigns for the brand’s collections.

Speaking on the win, Shitanshu Jhunjhunwalla, MD, Turtle Limited said: “We are excited to get Shreyansh Innovations on board as our creative and digital agency in the next phase of our brand journey. We feel with Shreyansh’s deep understanding of the apparel and retail sector, their diverse talent pool, and their personal touch we would see some fresh and innovative work ahead keeping us relevant and emotionally connected with our consumers.”

Added Shreyansh Baid, Founder Director, Shreyansh Innovations: “Turtle is perhaps one of the biggest success stories to emerge out of Eastern India in the formal/semi-formal category. It has constantly redefined trends at a national level, and to partner with such an exciting brand is an honour for us. For the last many years, we have constantly set benchmarks in the traditional wear category with Manyavar, and this time we will strive to act as a great bridge between Turtle and its target audience too.”