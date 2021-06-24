Tonic Worldwide partners with yellow.ai

24 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Digital marketing agency Tonic Worldwide has announced a partnership with yellow.ai, the Conversational CX Automation Platform, to build AI-powered intelligent virtual assistants, across text and voice channels for enterprises.

Said Chetan Asher, Co-Founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide:“Customer Experience is more important than ever. With technology & AI today we can offer an enhanced experience to the end user. yellow.ai is a leader in building conversational experiences and we are delighted to partner with them. Through this partnership we will be able to augment our hyper personalisation and digital transformation solutions which will help our clients unlock value.”

Commenting on the partnership, Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder, yellow.ai, added: “Delivering personalized customer experience at scale has long been at the heart of innovations for many marketing initiatives. Leveraging yellow.ai’s platform, marketers and marketing agencies can automate key consumer journeys towards attracting, engaging, acquiring, and retaining customers, across Web, In-app IVR and social channels. We are delighted to partner with Tonic Worldwide to empower brands with our AI-powered digital marketing solutions to deliver superior customer experiences.”