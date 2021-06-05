Tilt’s films for Licious products

04 Jun,2021

Meat and seafood company Licious has launched a campaign to promote its brand. It has worked with Tilt to craft two adfilms with uncle-nephew duo Anil and Arjun Kapoor.

Said Meghna Apparao, Chief Business Officer, Licious: “There are meat eaters and then there are meat lovers. For meat lovers, great quality meat and seafood is lot more than just food; it is a thing of joy, it is a great time shared with family and friends over a meal, it is the immense satisfaction of creating a dish that is heart-warming. Meat lovers go to great lengths to ensure the meat they buy is perfect in every sense – fresh, hygienic, safe and free of antibiotics. That’s where Licious comes in. Over the last five years we have been working towards a deeper understanding of meat-lovers’ nakhras and combining them with our own, in a continuous process of product development. We pride ourselves in our ability to devise and improve on our stringent quality control measures, animal rearing and handling best practices, so that our consumers get nothing but the best – every single time. Licious is a brand created by the meat lovers for the meat lovers. It is a delight to see Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor showcasing their love for meat in a way that strikes a chord with us. After all, it is only one nakhrebaaj that understands another!”