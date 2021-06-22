TBWA & PHD win Lead School mandate

22 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Lead School, a K-12 EdTech player, has announced the appointment of TBWA and PHD, as its integrated creative and media partner. The mandate, won during a multi-agency pitch, will be managed from Mumbai.

While TBWA will develop a strong communication, creative strategy and campaign for the brand across television, outdoor and digital media platforms, PHD will be responsible for media buying and planning focused on building a resilient digital footprint for the EdTech enterprise.

Said Anupam Gurani, Chief Marketing Officer, Lead School: “TBWA and PHD are admired globally for their campaigns that are testimony to their disruptive and digital-first brand storytelling and creative thought process. We are confident that this synergy will create a strong brand story for Lead School which complements with our proposition of delivering a highly enriching and personalized educational experience to students, parents through our partner schools and teachers. We are excited to partner with TBWA and PHD in our journey of building Lead School as India’s most loved education brand.”

Added Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA India: “It is inspiring for us to partner with Lead School in creating a disruptive brand with the purpose that every child deserves an excellent education. We look forward to this journey together of fulfilling this vision.”