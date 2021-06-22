Tarun Katial & Keertan Adyanthaya launch new venture

22 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Tarun Katial, former CEO Zee5, and Keertan Adyanthaya, former Head of Content & Communication for The Walt Disney Company APAC in Hong Kong, have come together to launch Serendipity Media Technology, an Artificial Intelligence-powered platform that “empowers writers, producers and entertainment platforms with relevant and suitable content”.

The platform, notes a communique, will initially be launched in India and then rapidly roll out to global markets like the USA and UK. “Serendipity Media Technology will play an instrumental role in the end-to-end story evaluation by providing writers with information and intelligence that helps them create content that finds a right fit with the broadcasters or platforms, enabling producers to filter content as per the relevancy and provides in depth understanding of audience psyche to the platforms.”

Commenting on the launch, Katial said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new venture. Our goal is to provide writers with tools that ease the burden of content creation through a structured approach and AI assistance.”

Added Adyanthaya: “We are excited about creating an all-inclusive platform that not only empowers and enables content creation, but understands audiences better. It will help us deliver sharply defined content with a higher success ratio for everyone in the value chain.”