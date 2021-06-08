Taproot Dentsu films campaign for Airtel

08 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Bharti Airtel has rolled out a brand new brand campaign to showcase the disproportionate customer preference for its world-class network and differentiated services. The campaign has been conceived by Taproot Dentsu.

Said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel: “We have one and only one guiding principle – customer obsession. And it’s gratifying to see customers reward Airtel for constantly listening to them and innovating to serve them even better, especially at a time when the pandemic has redefined the normal. Today, Airtel has the highest number of active mobile subscribers in India and more importantly we believe we are leading in the hearts of customers.”

Commenting on the film, Pallavi Chakravarti, Executive Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu said, “When it comes to India’s telco of choice, winds of change have been brewing slowly, steadily and surely. And today, Airtel’s numbers are doing the talking. Our campaign is a reflection of this simple truth, told simply.”