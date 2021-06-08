Sunder Venketraman joins Josh

08 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

DailyHunt and VerSe Innovation’s short video app Josh has announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Sunder Venketraman as Head – Creator and Content Ecosystem. He will be based in Mumbai and will be responsible for spearheading the short video ecosystem beyond mainstream content categories like dance, drama, comedy, and lip sync.

Prior to his association with Josh, Venketraman was Head of Strategy, Monetisation and Revenue at Firework India.

Welcoming Venketraman, Josh Founder Virendra Gupta and Co-founder Umang Bedi, said: “It gives us immense pleasure to welcome a seasoned professional like Sunder onboard. His achievements in the domain of entertainment and content ecosystem precede him, as he comes armed with a deep understanding of the short video ecosystem that we believe will create a lasting impact and will take Josh to greater heights. Sunder’s expertise in content strategy and business-oriented functions will fuel Josh’s vision of encouraging Bharat’s youth to create engaging content in local languages and will allow us to infuse multiple content categories into our app.”

Added Venketraman:“I am excited to be a part of Josh which I believe is a perfect blend of international structuring and raw Indian spirit. I am truly enthralled by the Co-founders’ vision in building this app and look forward to weave in my ideas and experience to inspire the next wave of content creators for Bharat. I am thankful to Umang and Viru for this opportunity that sets me on yet another exciting journey to re-imagine the content landscape in India.”