Sony Pictures acquires rights for 2021 Meiji Yasuda J1 League

18 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive television and digital rights for the twenty-ninth season of Meiji Yasuda J1 League (the Japan Professional Football League) till December 2021.The broadcast territories will include India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The matches will be aired live on Sony Ten 2 channels in India and live streamed on SonyLIV, SPN’s OTT streaming platform.

Notes a communique: “The league has been home to some of the most exciting players from across Europe such as Diego Forlan, Lukas Podolski, Hulk, Jorginho and Andreas Iniesta among others.”

