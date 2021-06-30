Slice soft drink launches new initiative

30 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Pepsico’s fruit flavoured drink Slice has launched its new initiative, ‘Aam Nahi Khaas Ho Tum’. It is a tribute to Covid heroes with voice over by actor-writer, Piyush Mishra. The brand is also changing its logo for the first time to reveal the inspiring stories of these ‘Khaas’ citizens.

Speaking on the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said: “The last few months have been extremely trying for the entire Nation. However, in these difficult times, the resilience of the people of our country has come to the forefront. We saw an army of citizens: young, old, men, women – all coming together to support each other. Today, through Slice ‘Aam Nahi Khaas Ho Tum’ campaign, we aim to recognize these COVID heroes, and in our own way salute their indomitable spirit by putting up some of their stories in place of the brand logo across platforms, thereby reflecting their moments of courage and selflessness.”