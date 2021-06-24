Sideways Consulting films new campaign of Nykaa

24 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Nykaa Cosmetics and Fashion has released a new campaign with its brand ambassador, actor Janhvi Kapoor. The campaign will debut on Nykaa’s social channels and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Shalini Raghavan, Group CMO, Nykaa, said: “At Nykaa, a shared love for beauty has underpinned our relationship with consumers. By listening to them closely and consistently bringing their beauty desires to their doorstep, we have become a much-loved part of their lives and we greatly value this position. With our All that you love campaign we want to acknowledge their emotional connection with us and invite many more women to experience the joy of discovering Nykaa’s limitless world of beauty that cuts across categories and choices.”

Added Abhijit Avasthi, Co-Founder Sideways: “Sideways has conceptualised and brought to life the All that you love campaign keeping in mind that there is something for everyone at Nykaa; where the girl-next-door can play, explore and experiment, looking and feeling beautiful, in a safe judgement free environment.”