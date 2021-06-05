Scaler strengthens leadership team

04 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Scaler, an edtech start-up for upskilling students and working professionals, has announced key leadership appointments towards strengthening its Marketing and Creative vertical to accelerate business growth. Rahul Karthikeyan joins as Chief Marketing Officer, Anu Nair as Creative Head, and Ranjeet Kumar and Manmeet Singh Akali as Co-Heads of Brand & Content.

Elaborating on the growth hires, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, said, “Scaler has grown from strength to strength in the last two years. We have achieved several business milestones and built high-quality tech talent at par with some of the best national and international universities. As we prepare ourselves for the next phase of growth, industry knowledge and experience will be even more crucial across all aspects. I am, therefore, extremely delighted to have some of the brightest minds in the business join us as we journey to become a world-class virtual tech university. We continue to see a huge demand for our courses among students and working professionals. We are also looking to expand our presence beyond metros, and plan to hire over 100-150 people in the current fiscal across functions to support this expansion.”