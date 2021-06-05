Ruchir Khanna joins Asianet

04 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Asianet News Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (AMEL) has appointed Ruchir Khanna as the Chief Operating Officer of the digital business. AMEL has multiple digital brands in its portfolio including asianetnews.com, indigomusic.com etc. and serves consumers in multiple languages

Khanna was Head of Product and Growth at Times Internet, the repository of everything digital of The Times of India Group. During his stint at Times Internet, he led digital growth of various properties of the group including The Times of India, NewsPoint, GadgetsNow and others. He has close to two decades of experience across product development, growth and marketing, content strategy and P&L management. Prior to his role at Times Internet, he had previous leadership stints at Hike Messenger and India Today Group and Yahoo! India.

Said Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman of AMEL: “We’re building a media/ent-tech company of

the future – building on our strong digital brands asianetnews.com and indigomusic.com and the significant audiences of each of these brands presently. Our mission is to significantly expand audiences of each of these brands with more innovation, content and services. Ruchir will provide significant leadership to this mission of ours. He brings with him the experience of building and growing some of the biggest and most successful digital products in India. I am really excited about the leadership team we’ve built. Ruchir joins us soon after Nachiket Pantvaidya took over as MD. We are now fully geared-up in our mission to make AMEL India’s leading Media-Entertainment Tech enterprise.”