Republic announces global expansion, Arnab Goswami to be back on air wef May 21

18 Jun,2021

By Our Staff [updated]

Republic Media Network made some growth announcements on Wednesday, with expansion plans across the digital and broadcast space for audiences in India and abroad.

Simultaneously, going live with its game-changer #RepublicIsTheNews brand campaign, the network announced a 600% digital growth and increase in traffic. Meanwhile, like Zee group chairman Subhash Chandra did with WION a few years, Republic Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has announced R. Global. Over 120 journalists have been engaged for the effort.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Goswami who has been off-air from early April is scheduled to be back at primetime from Monday, May 21, at 9pm.

Dear Viewers, #Arnab has really missed you. Let the countdown to #Arnab LIVE at 9pm on Monday begin! He can’t wait to be back being with you. #ArnabIsBack pic.twitter.com/lMG9TnPkI3 — Republic (@republic) June 18, 2021



