Relaxo launches campaign with Salman Khan

09 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Footwear brand Relaxo has returned to television advertising with actor Salman Khan playing the protagonist in the new television ad campaign #MazbootiBemisaal.

Commenting on the new campaign, Gaurav Dua, Executive Director – Sales & Marketing of the brand said: “Relaxo is a household name today. With his mass appeal megastar Salman Khan resonates well with our brand ethos and is most suited to convey the brand USP of ‘Mazbooti Bemisaal’.