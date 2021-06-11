Rediffusion films for Ace Gold truck of Tata Motors

11 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Tata Motors launched its latest Ace Gold TVC paying tribute to India’s business owners and showcasing the opportunities for the youth of India in the last-mile delivery segment. The campaign features brand ambassador and actor Akshay Kumar.

Conceptualised and developed by Rediffusion, the campaign has been rolled out across multiple channels as various digital platforms.

Speaking on the launch, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: “Tata Motors has always played an active role in supporting its customers’ business growth and their aspirations. The Ace product line has always embodied the spirit of entrepreneurship and atmanirbharta, having created over 23 lakh entrepreneurs across the years. With Ace Gold, India’s future entrepreneurs are given an affordable means to begin their self-employment journey and help create a successful livelihood for themselves. The campaign intends to and encourages financial independence in the country’s youth by showing continuity and triumph over arduous days. We hope our campaign becomes the catalyst for many budding entrepreneurs, inspiring them to overcome difficulties and drive towards success”.