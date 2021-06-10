Rapido asks people to step out only if necessary

By Our Staff

Rapido, the bike taxi platform, has announced the launch of its new digital marketing campaign titled #ZarooriHaiKya. The campaign aims to drive awareness on how essential services like home deliveries, ride-sharing and home services should be used responsibly in the pandemic

Announcing the campaign, Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido, said, “The idea to do such a responsible marketing campaign stemmed from the consumer behavior seen across the country during the pandemic. Accelerating our delivery service or promoting our bike taxi services may be beneficial to us, but at Rapido, we also feel responsible for the lives of our Captains and essential delivery partners. As the nation prepares for unlock, we want to urge everyone to act responsibly and think about the frontline warriors. Through #ZarooriHaiKya, we would like to plead to the sensibilities of our users to not book that ride, to not ask your friend to deliver that item, to not call home services guys to fix a thing that you do not need at the moment, and thereby saving someone’s life.”

The campaign and storyline were conceptualized in-house and the script was written by Enormous Brands.