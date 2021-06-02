Raj Nayak’s House of Cheer & Happyness.me offers free Employee Voice 24/7 platform

01 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

House of Cheer, a company promoted by media veteran Raj Nayak, has announced it is making available its tech-enabled Employee Voice 24/7 platform, to small, medium and large companies, free of cost. Launched under the happyness.me brand, Employee Voice 24/7 will be offered to every company (small, medium and large) across India for an extended period of six months.

Said Namrata Tata, Managing Partner- House Of Cheer: “The world is still in the throes of the worst global disaster in living human memory, and the pandemic has impacted lives in unimaginable ways. As companies and their employees struggle to overcome the challenges, it is an undisputable fact that at all times, the state of mind of employees has an important bearing on both – their own happiness, and the performance and fortunes of the company. “We have rolled out this free service to encourage organisations to connect with their people on a real-time basis,” adding: “We would therefore encourage leaders of every organization, regardless of size, to make the Employee Voice 24/7 service a partner in their growth efforts. Because communication is a two-way street, and you need to hear from your people, just as much as they need to hear from you.”

Organisations wanting to avail of the free service for Employee Voice 24/7 can write to Hello@happyness.me