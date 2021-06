Prabhat Khabar goes on masking drive

28 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Prabhat Khabar distributed over seven lakh face masks free to readers along with the June 22 edition across all editions in Bihar and across all editions in Jharkhand and Kolkata on June 27 in an attempt to educate readers the importance of face masks and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In addition, newspaper hawkers and their familes have been given free ration. All employees, hawkers and partners were provided with sanitisers. Notes a communique: “Oxygen concentrators were provided to government hospitals in Bihar and Jharkhand to overcome the shortage of oxygen across the country. In addition, the communique added, “periodic vaccination camps are being organised for readers, hawkers and partners and their family members.”