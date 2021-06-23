Outreach Nepal joins hands with ADA

23 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Outreach Nepal has partnered with Kuala Lumpur-based ADA to introduce data-driven marketing practices in Nepal to both global and local brands. Operating pre-dominantly in South and South-East Asia (not India), ADA is a data-driven integrated digital marketing solution provider that designs and executes digital campaigns for a wide variety of brands.

Speaking on the partnership, Ashraful Haque, Managing Director of ADA in Bangladesh said: “I believe this association with Outreach Nepal will be a giant leap towards providing unique data and analytics driven solutions to our prospective clients in Nepal. It widens our horizons as an organization and cements our vision to go far and beyond when it comes to ensuring data-based business solutions.”

Added Ujaya Shakya, Founder and Managing Director of Outreach Nepal: “We always take pride in bringing many new innovative advertising and brand marketing practices in Nepal and adding to the same tradition, we have partnered with ADA to witness a new and dynamic data driven strategic approach, which would adapt global marketing way forwards for the brands and help achieve realistic business goals. This will also help to attract younger minds to our business of advertising which is now getting more digital-savvy”