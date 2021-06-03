Optimise Media hires Nitin Sabharwal as COO

03 Jun,2021

Optimise Media India, the Indian subsidiary of Optimise Media UK, has hired Nitin Sabharwal as COO, India Operations. Sabharwal will take care of innovation, new product ideation in performance marketing for advertisers, and create new business verticals for the organization. The idea of hiring him is to gain from his experience into new markets and product lineups with a view to ensure that Optimize media sets itself up for the future in the Indian digital marketing ecosystem.

Commenting on Sabharwal’s joining, LD Sharma, India Managing Director, Optimise Media said: “Nitin is a veteran in the Affiliate and Digital Performance Industry in India and has been instrumental in setting up the whole ecosystem in India with I and others. As digital spends keep on increasing, it is important that we are able to provide better ROI to our clients for every penny that we spend for them and Nitin knows this very well.”

Speaking on his appointment, Richard Symes (Global CEO, Optimise Media) said: “I’m delighted to welcome Nitin to Optimise India. Nitin comes with a wealth of experience managing large performance campaigns and we are excited about the value he will bring to the business and benefits to our clients in India.”