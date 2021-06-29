OMD bags mandate for the Pink Foundry

29 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

OMD India has bagged the local media mandate for The Pink Foundry owned by Confira Labs – a skin-focused startup. OMD will be responsible for its launch, e-comm and digital and will handle the mandate, focused on increasing visibility and reach of the brand.

Said Priti Murthy, CEO, OMD India: “We have a wholesome appetite for new-age lifestyle brands like the Pink Foundry that are extremely refreshing to work with. They allow scope for more innovation and creativity. OMD India has an agile mindset and a digital-first vision and I am positive that we will be making some future-forward decisions together.”

Added Niloni Shah, Co -Founder & Head of Innovation, the Pink Foundry: “OMD India’s agility and passion for the market that we are trying to cater to, instantly resonated with us. With its proven expertise in digital and branding new-age companies, I am looking forward to establishing The Pink Foundry as a trusted skin care Brand, while bringing world class quality of products to the Indian consumer.”