Navneet’s Youva launches short tutorials to enhance creativity through ‘Youva Originals’

15 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Youva, the domestic stationery brand from the house of Navneet, has launched ‘Youva Originals’, a campaign for kids with the aim to enhance their creativity and learning. As part of the campaign’s first season, Youva is hosting exclusive cartoon tutorials every Fridayon its social media handles on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Commenting on the launch of Youva Originals, Chief Strategy Officer and spokesperson of Youva, Abhijit Sanyal said: “Youva, as the name suggests, has always been aligned with nurturing the youth and fostering their creativity. With this campaign, we want to boost kids’ creativity and help them discover their hidden talents through arts and crafts. We are bringing in more meaningful content on our social media handles for our followers. We want the kids to enjoy the process of creating something that they like and we believe it will be a unique new experience for them as well.”