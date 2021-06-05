MyGlamm appoints Apratim Majumder

04 Jun,2021

By Our Staff

Online beauty shopping store MyGlamm has appointed Apratim Majumder as Chief Marketing Officer. In his previous role, Majumder co-founded Unilever’s first beauty and personal care masterbrand across skin care, hair care, skin cleansing and oral care.

Said Darpan Sanghvi, Founder & CEO, MyGlamm: “Apratim brings with him a very unique combination of having the technical rigor of traditional FMCG marketing with a focus on consumer insights and combined with a dynamic softer skill set of agility that a new age DTC company like MyGlamm thrives on. Couldn’t be more excited to welcome him.”

Added Priyanka Gill, President & Co-founder, MyGlamm: “We are excited to welcome Apratim as MyGlamm’s CMO. His stellar FMCG background and experience complements our DTC approach. With Apratim’s leadership, look forward to MyGlamm scaling up at an even faster pace.”